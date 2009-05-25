Partnerships Target Protein Enhancement

Two pairs of companies have signed deals around technology that improves the availability and longevity of pharmaceutical proteins in the body. Fresenius Kabi and Bayer Schering Pharma have signed a research, development, and licensing agreement that gives Bayer access to Fresenius' HESylation technology, in which drugs are modified with hydroxyethyl starch. Meanwhile, Novozymes and Human Genome Sciences have revised an agreement over Novozymes' Albufuse, a technology for fusing protein drugs with albumin. Novozymes says the revision gives it the "necessary platform" to commercially exploit the process.
