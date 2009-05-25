Pfizer Expands Further Into Generics

Pfizer continues to expand its Established Products business unit, launched last year, with two new agreements. The first expands its license agreements with India-based Aurobindo Pharma, and the second entails a new agreement with India-based Claris Lifesciences. Under the agreement with Aurobindo, Pfizer has acquired rights to 55 oral dose products and five injectables in more than 70 emerging-market countries. Pfizer says it also expanded its agreement with Aurobindo in developed markets, adding products in the U.S. and Europe. The deal with Claris gives Pfizer rights to 15 injectable medicines after they have lost market exclusivity.
