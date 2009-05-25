Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Sila-Explosive's Sensitivity Explained

Chemists pinpoint a mechanistic reason why the silicon analog of the explosive pentaerythritol tetranitrate is much more shock-sensitive

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
May 25, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Why is the silicon-based explosive silicon pentaerythritol tetranitrate (Si-PETN) so sensitive? Except for the central atom, which is silicon instead of carbon, Si-PETN is identical to the commercial explosive pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN). Yet Si-PETN's propensity for exploding at the slightest touch makes it too dangerous for practical use. Caltech's William A. Goddard III, Thomas M. Klapötke of Ludwig Maximilian University, in Munich, Germany, and colleagues now think they've identified the source of Si-PETN's unique reactivity (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja809725p). Using density functional theory, the group studied the energetics of a number of different decomposition pathways for PETN and Si-PETN. Although most of these pathways were energetically similar for the two compounds, one pathway's energetics differed dramatically. Both compounds can undergo a rearrangement in which a methylene group and the adjacent oxygen from one of the molecules' four CH2ONO2 branches switch places—the oxygen atom ends up bonded to the central atom. This process has a much lower energy barrier and is more exothermic for Si-PETN than PETN. The researchers say this is because the Si–O bond is much stronger than the C–O bond, and also because silicon is much larger than carbon, making the rearrangement transition state more stable.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reaction regioselectivity doesn’t require a transition state
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oxidation state +10 a possibility
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Finally Nab Nitryl Cyanide﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE