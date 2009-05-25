Tenure-Track Advice

SHARON L. NEAL'S review of Kerry Ann Rockquemore and Tracey Laszloffy's book, "The Black Academic's Guide To Winning Tenure," provides excellent guidance (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 60). I would add networking with your peers in your chosen area of research to the list of necessary activities.
When you are coming up for tenure, your administration will want support from leading people pursuing research in your chosen area. Gordon Research Conferences are excellent venues for building these networking relationships and strong collaborations. Active participation in a Gordon Conference is seen as a very positive part of developing a research program. The Gordon Research Conference organization has an active program for supporting the participation of underrepresented minorities. For more information, visit www.grc.org/diversity.aspx.
Carlyle B. Storm
Kingston, R.I.
