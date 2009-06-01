Advertisement

Policy

Chemicals Nominated For Toxicity Testing

by Britt E. Erickson
June 1, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 22
The National Toxicology Program (NTP) is considering a handful of chemicals for further toxicological testing because existing data on the compounds are insufficient for assessing the potential human health hazards. The chemicals nominated by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, which oversees NTP, include three alkylanilines—2-ethylaniline, 3-ethylaniline, and 3,5-dimethylaniline—which are used in making pesticides, dyes, and other chemicals; deoxynivalenol, a mycotoxin found predominantly in grains such as wheat, barley, oats, rye, and corn; indium tin oxide, which is used in making transparent conductive coatings in electronic displays and solar cells; and tris(4-chlorophenyl)methane and tris(4-chlorophenyl)methanol, which are persistent organochlorines and have been found to accumulate in the tissues of marine wildlife. In addition, Kowa American Corp. nominated the high-production-volume chemical p-chlorobenzotrifluoride, which is used as a solvent and as an intermediate in agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. A private individual also nominated one of the most popular herbs in Chinese medicine, dong quai, because of its estrogenic activity and widespread use as a dietary supplement. All of the chemicals will be reviewed by the NTP Board of Scientific Counselors, an external advisory group, in July. In the meantime, NTP is requesting comments and toxicity data on the nominated chemicals.

