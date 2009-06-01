Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Disorderly Proteins Turn Predictable

Spectroscopic evidence suggests a general strategy for finding inhibitors of unstructured proteins

by Carmen Drahl
June 1, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

SWEET SPOTS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Three small molecules bind to independent hydrophobic stretches of the disordered protein c-Myc, as shown on this computer model.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Three small molecules bind to independent hydrophobic stretches of the disordered protein c-Myc, as shown on this computer model.

Small-molecule-binding sites aren't just the hallmark of enzymes and receptors anymore. Chemists have found evidence that floppy, unstructured proteins contain regions prone to binding small molecules. The finding could lead to better tools for basic research on disordered proteins and may someday help researchers targeting such proteins in drug discovery.

Intrinsically disordered proteins play roles in gene transcription, cell division, and more, but researchers don't have a straightforward way of making molecules that alter their activity. Now, Dalia I. Hammoudeh, Ariele Viacava Follis, and Steven J. Metallo of Georgetown University, together with pediatric oncologist Edward V. Prochownik of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, have outlined a way to do just that (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI:10.1021/ja900616b). The findings might enable scientists to predict binding sites on disordered proteins and therefore screen for inhibitors more efficiently.

The team studied an 85-amino acid segment of a disordered protein called c-Myc, which is implicated in several cancers. Prochownik's group previously found seven structurally diverse small molecules that prevent c-Myc's interaction with a partner protein, thus blocking its activity. Now, with NMR and other spectroscopic techniques, the team has identified three peptide stretches on c-Myc that recognize all of those inhibitors. Each stretch is highly hydrophobic and contains a few amino acids that distinguish c-Myc from similar sites on related proteins, which helps in finding selective c-Myc inhibitors.

Because the new work has revealed three distinct small-molecule-binding sites on a short segment of one protein, it's likely that there are many similar sites throughout the proteome, Metallo says. "We believe that these clusters of hydrophobic residues are likely to be good places to look for small-molecule-binding sites in other disordered proteins as well," he adds.

Searches for inhibitors, such as in this study, have borne out bioinformatics predictions about the key roles unstructured proteins play in biology, says A. Keith Dunker, a theoretical biologist at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis. The team's insight "opens new vistas for altering cell behavior and for drug discovery," he adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Disorder fine-tunes protein function
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Third Rock-founded Cedilla launches with $56.2 million to tackle protein stability﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proteins don’t need well-defined structures to bind strongly

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE