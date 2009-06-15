Anadys, Adolor Restructure, Cut Jobs

Anadys Pharmaceuticals announced a 40% workforce reduction through the elimination of 20 jobs. The firm says it will focus its drug development operations on its lead compound, ANA598, currently in Phase II studies in conjunction with pegylated interferon-alpha and ribavirin for hepatitis C. The company plans to suspend development of ANA773, currently in studies for hepatitis and oncology applications. The moves should generate annual savings of between $4 million and $5 million, Anadys says. Separately, biopharmaceutical firm Adolor says it will cut 45 positions, a 28% workforce reduction. The firm intends to shift its focus to clinical development programs and its first commercial product, Enterge, an agent to accelerate healing from upper gastrointestinal surgery. The move will reduce annual expenses by approximately $12 million, the firm says.
