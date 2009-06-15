Advertisement

8724cov1_open1.jpg
8724cov1_open1.jpg
June 15, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 24

Raman and infrared spectroscopic methods give glimpses of difficult-to-see parts of the amyloid formation process

Volume 87 | Issue 24
Analytical Chemistry

Tools For Amyloids

Raman and infrared spectroscopic methods give glimpses of difficult-to-see parts of the amyloid formation process

Angst Over Cap And Trade

Breaks provided by House's climate-change bill to energy-intensive sector leave chemical industry wanting more

Sneaky Solar

Solar energy developers seek to move beyond clunky rooftop panels

  • Business

    Sir Philip Cohen

    The father of protein phosphorylation has set his sights on a new target: ubiquitin

  • Business

    Dow's Plan For Coatings Growth

    Launch of new business follows acquisition of Rohm and Haas

  • Environment

    Mercury Purge

    Congress is moving legislation to outlaw mercury-cell chlorine plants

Science Concentrates

image name
Education

Recession Chemistry 101

Some department chairs say they're coping, while others are just hanging on

Business & Policy Concentrates

Cold Fusion Lives, High-Cholesterol Tail-Chasers

 

