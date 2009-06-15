Tools For Amyloids
Raman and infrared spectroscopic methods give glimpses of difficult-to-see parts of the amyloid formation process
June 15, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 24
Breaks provided by House's climate-change bill to energy-intensive sector leave chemical industry wanting more
The father of protein phosphorylation has set his sights on a new target: ubiquitin
Launch of new business follows acquisition of Rohm and Haas
Congress is moving legislation to outlaw mercury-cell chlorine plants