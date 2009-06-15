Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Army Depot Plans To Destroy Mustard Gas

by Glenn Hess
June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Army
The Army's chemical depot in Umatilla, Ore.
Credit: U.S. Army
The Army's chemical depot in Umatilla, Ore.

The Army's Umatilla Chemical Depot, in Oregon, is preparing to incinerate its supply of mustard agent, the last chemical weapon stored there. Workers began delivering mustard-filled bulk containers to the disposal facility on June 4, shortly after state officials gave final authorization to incinerate the agent. The work is expected to take one to two years to complete. The mustard agent is held as a liquid in 2,635 containers of 1-ton capacity. At the site, the Army previously destroyed a dozen different types of munitions filled with sarin and VX nerve gas. The 19,728-acre military facility was established in 1941, and chemical weapons have been stored there since 1962. Under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention, the U.S. and Russia are obligated to destroy their stockpiles of chemical weapons by 2012. Russia opened a new plant in Siberia last month that is expected to destroy about 2 million shells and warheads loaded with nerve gases.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Russia destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Russia destroys last supply of nerve agent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Destruction Of Syria’s Weapons Facilities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE