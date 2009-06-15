Bristol-Myers Squibb Exec Gets Novel Sentence

Andrew G. Bodnar, a former Bristol-Myers Squibb vice president, was given an unusual sentence after pleading guilty to lying to federal investigators about his company's deal with the generic drug firm Apotex to delay the launch of cheap versions of the blood thinner Plavix. Judge Ricardo M. Urbina of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia gave Bodnar two years' probation, during which he must write a book about the Plavix case. In addition to being forced to pen the cautionary tale, Bodnar was given a $5,000 fine.
