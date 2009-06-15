Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow Corning Refocuses On Silicone Innovation

by Marc S. Reisch
June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

As part of a plan to shift its technology resources toward developing new specialty silicone products, Dow Corning is doubling the number of standard silicones—rubber bases, dimethyl fluids, emulsions, and sealants—available to customers on its Web-enabled Xiameter order system. The strategy will allow Dow Corning's research labs to concentrate on more profitable and innovative specialty silicones and polysilicon in markets such as electronics, solar energy, construction, and personal care. The move should also help the firm revive profits hit by the economic downturn, CEO Stephanie A. Burns says. Dow Corning, a joint venture of Dow Chemical and glassmaker Corning, reported that earnings, excluding unusual charges, declined 58% in the first quarter of 2009 to $67 million. Xiameter was started in 2002 as a way for the firm to reduce costs and accelerate bulk silicone sales at competitive prices to large customers that did not require extensive assistance. Now, the firm will more than double the number of products available through the online order system to 2,100 and brand them as Xiameter products. Distributors and smaller customers that order in pallet and drum quantities will also be able to use the Xiameter order system. To stimulate growth in specialty silicones, Burns says, Dow Corning is still hiring optical physicists, biologists, chemists, and engineers. It wants to bolster sales of products that are five years old or less beyond the current 20% of total sales.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Hemlock awarded grant for polysilicon
Wacker will add pyrogenic silica
Shin-Etsu Slates Silicones In Japan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE