Dutch Firms Launch Hose For Offshore Gas

Bluewater Energy, a shipping service firm, has introduced a heavy-duty hose designed for transferring liquefied natural gas (LNG) in marine environments. Made with DSM's Dyneema ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber, the hose is the result of 10 years of R&D, the last two of which involved cooperation between DSM and Bluewater. Low LNG temperatures and harsh operating conditions limit the materials that can be used in such hoses, the partners say.
