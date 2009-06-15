GSK, Chinese Firm In Flu Vaccine Venture

GlaxoSmithKline and Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-Technique have formed a joint venture to make flu vaccines for the Chinese market. GSK will pay $34 million in cash and assets for a 40% stake in the venture, with Neptunus putting up $50 million for the rest. GSK has the right to buy a majority interest in the joint venture within the next two years. Neptunus has knowledge of the local flu market, and GSK contributes its adjuvant technology and vaccine development experience.
