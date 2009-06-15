Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Hawthorne And BNCT

June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

I was delighted to see the smiling face of my good friend Fred Hawthorne on the cover of C&EN and to find out that he had been selected as the 2009 Priestley Medalist for his many seminal contributions to boron chemistry (March 23, page 12). Clearly, Fred is very worthy of this highly prestigious award.

I was fortunate to have met Fred when he was still at Rohm and Haas, and he generously provided us with samples of his polyhedral borane anions for screening in tumor-bearing mice in William Sweet's laboratories at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). We also obtained boron compounds from Earl L. Muetterties and Walter H. Knoth at DuPont and from Harold Snyder at the University of Illinois. Unfortunately, two of the compounds screened 50 years ago remain the only ones that have been used clinically in the U.S., Japan, and Europe.

When Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, he could not be treated by boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) because its clinical developments have not yet been perfected. It is ironic that Kennedy was a patient at MGH, the institution where Sweet first proposed its use in treating such inoperable malignancies more than 50 years ago.

For BNCT to become clinically useful, a highly interactive program involving physicists, chemists, biologists, pharmacologists, and clinicians coordinated by the Radiation Therapy Program of the National Cancer Institute should be established and carefully monitored for progress. For clinicians to use this modality, an accelerator producing epithermal neutron beams of the proper energy must be constructed and housed within hospitals, because this is where patients are treated. Just as cancer chemotherapy generally requires multiple compounds for targeting cancer cells, so too can we expect that several compounds targeting tumor cells by different biochemical mechanisms will be necessary for BNCT to become a clinically successful modality.

I hope Fred has a complete recovery from his medical problems and continues his highly productive chemical career.

Albert H. Soloway
Columbus, Ohio

More Latest News

October 28, 2011

Speedy Homemade-Explosive Detector

Forensic Chemistry: A new method could increase the number of explosives detected by airport screeners.

Solar Panel Makers Cry Foul

Trade: U.S. companies complain of market dumping by China.

Novartis To Cut 2,000 Jobs

Layoffs follow similar moves by Amgen, AstraZeneca.

Nations Break Impasse On Waste

Environment: Ban to halt export of hazardous waste to developing world.

New Leader For Lawrence Livermore

Penrose (Parney) Albright will direct DOE national lab.

Hair Reveals Source Of People's Exposure To Mercury

Toxic Exposure: Mercury isotopes in human hair illuminate dietary and industrial sources.

Why The Long Fat?

Cancer Biochemistry: Mass spectrometry follows the metabolism of very long fatty acids in cancer cells.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Advances that led to nuclear medicine earn Historic Chemical Landmark designation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fred Hawthorne, inorganic chemist nicknamed Mr. Boron, dies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry: Suresh C. Srivastava

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE