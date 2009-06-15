Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

House Panel Limits Pay-For-Delay Deals

by Glenn Hess
June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A panel of the House Energy & Commerce Committee has approved legislation to prevent "pay for delay" settlements of patent infringement lawsuits in which manufacturers of brand-name drugs pay potential generic drug competitors to stay out of the market. The Protecting Consumer Access to Generic Drugs Act (H.R. 1706) would ban nearly all settlements in which the brand company gives something of value to the generics manufacturer. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.), chair of the Commerce, Trade & Consumer Protection Subcommittee, says the bill "will save consumers billions of dollars from increased generic competition." But Republicans argue that limiting settlement options could force many more cases into lengthy litigation. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), one of two U.S. agencies charged with enforcing the nation's antitrust laws, supports the proposal. "Stopping pharmaceutical companies from colluding with each other to delay entry of generic drugs, which sometimes cost 80 to 90% less than their brand-name versions, is a simple and surefire way to control costs," FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clash Over Drug Patent Settlements
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Critics Target Patent Deals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Limits Sought On ‘Pay For Delay’ Deals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE