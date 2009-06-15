MannKind Developing Compact Drug Inhaler

MannKind Corp. is developing a next-generation inhalation system for pulmonary delivery of drug powders based on its Technosphere technology. The company's ultra-rapid-acting insulin product, Afresa, which is under FDA review, uses this technology. Meanwhile, MannKind's $33 million deal to purchase a large quantity of insulin and Pfizer's Frankfurt, Germany, insulin factory has fallen through after Sanofi-Aventis exercised its right to acquire the plant. Sanofi's move "actually saves us a lot of money," MannKind CEO Alfred E. Mann says. "We didn't really want the factory; we just wanted all the insulin." Having enough insulin on hand to supply its current needs, the company probably won't require a plant for six to seven years, he adds.
