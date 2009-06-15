Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Margaret Cavanaugh Wins ACS Volunteer Service Award

National Science Foundation deputy assistant director has headed numerous American Chemical Society committees

by Linda Wang
June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Cavanaugh
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Nick Anderson
Credit: Photo by Nick Anderson

The ACS Board of Directors has chosen Margaret A. (Marge) Cavanaugh, deputy assistant director for geosciences at NSF, to receive the 2010 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. The award, created in 2001, is sponsored by ACS and carries with it a cash award of $3,000. It will be presented at the Chemluminary Award Ceremony at the ACS national meeting next spring in San Francisco.

Cavanaugh said she was "humbled" by the news that she had won the award. "This is a wonderful recognition. It's great to think that people appreciate what you do," she says.

Cavanaugh began volunteering for ACS in the late 1970s when she was elected secretary of the St. Joseph Valley Section, which serves north central Indiana and southwestern Michigan. Over the past 30 years, she has chaired numerous ACS committees, including the Women Chemists Committee, the Committee on Public Relations, the Committee on Science, and most recently the Committee on Ethics. In addition, Cavanaugh served for six years as a councilor of the St. Joseph Valley Section and on the advisory board of PROGRESS, an ACS pilot project to develop, test, and evaluate programs to support the advancement of women chemists and chemical engineers.

"People like Marge keep the programs in the society going," says Maureen G. Chan, a councilor for the North Jersey Section who first got to know Cavanaugh in 1982 when they served on the Women's Chemists Committee together. Cavanaugh says that through her involvement with ACS she became close friends with many women chemists.

This is Cavanaugh's second ACS national award. In 1995, she received the first ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences.

Cavanaugh received a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and a Ph.D. in physical inorganic chemistry from Catholic University of America, in Washington, D.C. She completed a postdoc at the University of New Orleans with Mary L. Good. Cavanaugh was professor and chair of the chemistry and physics department at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Ind., before joining NSF's chemistry division in 1989.

Chan says Cavanaugh is extremely deserving of this recognition. "She's not only competent, but she's also a very pleasant person to work with," she says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ruth Woodall wins Parsons Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ruth Woodall wins Parsons Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry class participates in ACS Member-get-a-Member program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE