Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Microtubes Follow Directions

Researchers control the growth, direction, and size of spontaneously assembling microtubes

by Laura Cassiday
June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

DIRECTING MICROTUBES
Credit: Leroy Cronin and Geoffrey Cooper
Researchers can control polyoxometalate microtube growth.

Fabricating microfluidic devices is generally a painstaking process that requires a unique mold or mask for each device configuration. Geoffrey J. T. Cooper and Leroy Cronin of the University of Glasgow, in Scotland, have now taken a step toward a more flexible approach to device fabrication by developing a way to control, in real time, the growth, direction, and diameter of self-fabricating polyoxometalate (POM) microtubes.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Leroy Cronin
A microtube emerges from a POM crystal in an organic cation solution (left). The microtube's direction (upper right) and diameter (lower right) can be controlled in real time, which could enable the growth of sophisticated microfluidic devices. Optical micrographs, scale bars are 50 µm.
Credit: Courtesy of Leroy Cronin
A microtube emerges from a POM crystal in an organic cation solution (left). The microtube's direction (upper right) and diameter (lower right) can be controlled in real time, which could enable the growth of sophisticated microfluidic devices. Optical micrographs, scale bars are 50 µm.

POMs are oxo-anion clusters of early transition metals. In a previous study, Cooper, Cronin, and colleagues observed spontaneous growth of micrometer-scale tubes from a tungstate POM crystal upon immersion in an aqueous solution of a polyaromatic organic cation (Nat. Chem. 2009, 1, 47). The interaction of POM anions with organic cations causes a semipermeable membrane to form around the crystal, and osmotic pressure within the membrane drives microtube growth. The microtubes are uniform in diameter and sufficiently robust to allow the flow of liquid, thereby raising the possibility of their use as channels in microfluidic devices. In their latest paper, Cooper and Cronin developed a method to precisely control, in real time, the direction of microtube assembly with the help of an applied electric field (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja902684b).

To prepare microtube assemblies, the researchers introduce POM crystals to the center of a reaction vessel containing an organic cation solution. The vessel has four electrodes that are perpendicular to each other, and by varying the direction and duration of the applied field, the researchers produce complex patterns of microtubes, such as zigzags and 90° and 180° bends. They also control the diameters of microtubes by changing the concentration of the cation solution.

Because POMs have semiconducting, catalytic, and optical properties, "this method could provide the base material for numerous microreactor systems," says J. Tanner Nevill, applications engineer at Fluxion Biosciences, a manufacturer of microfluidic devices. "Also, the ability to change the tubing diameter during growth offers interesting potential for tapered, axially symmetric microfluidic channels, which are extremely difficult to achieve with conventional microfabrication techniques. The real challenge will be interfacing these tubes in a practical manner."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-step synthesis yields large 2-D COF crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoporous gold forms ultrathin walls and large pores
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microreactor makes uniform particles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE