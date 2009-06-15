Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Probability Breakdown

June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The article "Hand over Hand" (C&EN, March 23, page 38) prompts us to make readers aware of work on Cylert (pemoline) carried out at Abbott Laboratories and presented in 1999 ("Spontaneous resolution and interconversion of enantiomers in 2-imino-5-phenyl-4-oxazolidinone [pemoline]," Book of Abstracts. Bonk, Peter J., et al. 22-26, 1999, ORGN-538).

We made up a relatively large batch of pemoline, and after the reaction was essentially complete as determined by high-performance liquid chromatography, and prior to the start of crystallization, the large batch was split into six separate flasks. After crystallization, each flask yielded a significantly different enantiomeric ratio, some with an excess of the (+) enantiomer and some with an excess of the (-) enantiomer.

The criteria for the behavior we observed were delineated 55 years ago by Egbert Havinga (Biochim. Biophys. Acta 1954, 13, 171), who included examples he uncovered over several years of observation in the 1940s. At the core of the phenomena is a surprising breakdown of the "expected" 50:50 ratio of nucleation of the separate (R) and (S) crystals that make up the conglomerate solid. The initial imbalance to one enantiomer occurs only during the nucleation/crystallization process; the liquors are always spot-on racemic.

Although not explicitly discussed in our poster, the implications to "life's single chirality" are obvious. I recently presented the data in a seminar at both Clemson University and Florida Institute of Technology. A manuscript to be submitted to Organic Process Research & Development is in final preparation and will make our observations, data, and results more readily accessible.

Peter J. Bonk
Westerly, R.I.

More Latest News

October 28, 2011

Speedy Homemade-Explosive Detector

Forensic Chemistry: A new method could increase the number of explosives detected by airport screeners.

Solar Panel Makers Cry Foul

Trade: U.S. companies complain of market dumping by China.

Novartis To Cut 2,000 Jobs

Layoffs follow similar moves by Amgen, AstraZeneca.

Nations Break Impasse On Waste

Environment: Ban to halt export of hazardous waste to developing world.

New Leader For Lawrence Livermore

Penrose (Parney) Albright will direct DOE national lab.

Hair Reveals Source Of People's Exposure To Mercury

Toxic Exposure: Mercury isotopes in human hair illuminate dietary and industrial sources.

Why The Long Fat?

Cancer Biochemistry: Mass spectrometry follows the metabolism of very long fatty acids in cancer cells.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flow process streamlines assembly of essential antibiotic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Busting a myth about mechanochemical crystallization
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Study Compares Batch And Flow Photochemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE