SABIC Will Close U.K. Polymer Plant

SABIC Innovative Plastics, the former GE Plastics, purchased by Saudi Basic Industries Corp. in 2007, is closing its acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene plant in Grangemouth, Scotland, at the end of July. The plant employs 95 workers, some of whom will stay on to maintain the site until SABIC finds an alternative use for it. According to market research firm SRI International, the plant has 70,000 metric tons of annual capacity.
