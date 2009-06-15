Sumitomo Boosts Methionine Capacity

Sumitomo Chemical will increase capacity for the feed additive methionine by 40% to 140,000 metric tons per year at its plant in Ehime, Japan. The firm says increased consumer appetite for chicken is spurring rising demand for the amino acid. Adding methionine to chicken feed improves meat and egg quality, lowers the nitrogen content of waste, and raises farming productivity. Calling itself Asia's largest methionine producer, Sumitomo estimates that global demand is 700,000 metric tons and expanding annually by 5%.
