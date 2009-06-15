Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

A Tunable Semiconductor

Bilayer graphene has controllable bandgap

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Feng Wang
A bilayer of graphene.
Credit: Feng Wang
A bilayer of graphene.

The electronic properties of graphene—a single layer of carbon atoms configured like chicken wire—are compelling enough. But now, researchers say, by connecting two layers of graphene, they have achieved what could be an extraordinary breakthrough in electronics: a device with a tunable bandgap.

The defining property of any semiconductor or insulating material is the size of its bandgap—the amount of energy between the material's valence band and conduction band. This intrinsic, fixed characteristic determines the material's ability to transport electrons or absorb photons and thus what role it can play in devices such as transistors and photodiodes.

University of California, Berkeley, physics professor Feng Wang and colleagues report that by placing two sheets of graphene on top of each other and putting the layers between two electrical gates, they are able to adjust the bandgap by changing the applied voltage (Nature 2009, 459, 820).

Researchers had predicted the potential for a tunable bandgap in bilayer graphene and have been intensely interested in the implications of this type of material for flexible nanoelectronic and nanophotonic devices. But efforts to fabricate such a device hadn't been successful, and some researchers had been skeptical about whether such devices could be created at all.

Dirk van der Marel, materials science professor at the University of Geneva, says the report "looks like a very beautiful paper," adding that tunable bandgaps offer innovative ways of manipulating electrical transport properties in devices.

Since its discovery in 2004, graphene has grabbed much attention (C&EN, March 2, page 14). The material's single, incredibly strong sheets appear to conduct electrons almost effortlessly, and researchers are expending considerable effort to learn how to synthesize it more easily. On the horizon are graphene-based transistors, frequency multipliers, and light-emitting diodes.

The Wang group's work on bilayer graphene may lay the foundation for a new direction in graphene research—giving scientists a chance to double their fun.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-D materials make photodetectors ultra-efficient
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanotube Electronics Flex With Self-Styled Wrappers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First Transistors Made Entirely Of 2-D Materials

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE