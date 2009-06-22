Advertisement

Careers

238th ACS National Meeting

Washington, D.C., Aug. 16–20

by Arlene Goldberg-Gist
June 22, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 25
Capital Chemistry
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jason Hawkes
Aerial view of the Lincoln Memorial and surroundings.
Credit: Jason Hawkes
Aerial view of the Lincoln Memorial and surroundings.

The nation's capital, with its monuments, museums, and easy access to public transportation, is the setting for the American Chemical Society's 238th national meeting. The ACS president, 32 technical divisions, and six committees will host original programming in 765 half-day oral sessions and 127 poster sessions. More than 8,000 papers will be presented.

In keeping with ACS President Thomas H. Lane's commitment to education and science literacy, one of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington will provide the venue for Celebrating the Elements, a presidential outreach event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 AM to 2 PM. On Sunday, a presidential reception celebrating the 25th anniversary of the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad will be held from 4 to 6 PM at the Willard Hotel.

The meeting's theme, "Chemistry & Global Security: Challenges & Opportunities," will be marked with a keynote address and a plenary session organized by Sadiq Shah, associate vice president in the Office of Research & Economic Development at Western Kentucky University. The plenary session is scheduled for Sunday from 3 to 6:30 PM. Shah will give his keynote address on Monday from 5 to 6:30 PM. On the lighter side, check out Science Café: Secrets of the Elements—A Unique Fusion of Art and Haiku, on Monday from 6:30 to 8 PM.

The Arthur C. Cope Scholar and Cope Scholar Awards will be held on Tuesday in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from 8 AM to 4 PM and will be followed by a reception at 5:30 PM. The Grady-Stack Award reception will be held at the National Press Club on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM. Other 2009 ACS national awards not presented in Salt Lake City will be bestowed at this meeting.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance and a wide variety of professional development workshops. The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 250 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in some 400 booths.

Specialized programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, and chemical professionals who want to expand their options and manage their careers are offered as well. As usual, a range of professional development courses, known as ACS Short Courses, are available with a separate registration and fee.

Meeting Info On The Web

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

