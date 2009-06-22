Engineering Polymers

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8725cov1_sabicopencxd_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8725cov1_sabicopencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 22, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 25

All plastics businesses have been hit by the recession; some will recover better than others

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 25
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

Engineering Polymers

All plastics businesses have been hit by the recession; some will recover better than others

Heavy-Hydrogen Drugs Turn Heads, Again

Firms seek to improve drug candidates by selective deuterium substitution

238th ACS National Meeting

Washington, D.C., Aug. 16–20

  • Biological Chemistry

    Probing For In-Body Ozone

    Molecule hunters need better traps to prove that a wily oxygen species is made in the flesh

  • Business

    Drugmakers Bond On Supply Safety

    Rx-360, a consortium of pharmaceutical companies and their suppliers, hopes to foster shared audits

  • Environment

    Next-Generation Risk Assessment

    EPA’s plan to adopt in vitro methods for toxicity testing gets mixed reviews from stakeholders

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Deciphering Herapath's Crystal

An interest in history led one chemist to the light-polarizing material that enabled sunglasses, filters

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Mark Trail Chemistry, Chemistry In Haiti

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT