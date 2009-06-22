Ascent Goes Long With Thin Film

Thin-film photovoltaics firm Ascent Solar has manufactured a 5-meter-long, flexible solar module on a polyimide substrate. The copper indium gallium selenide module, made on a roll-to-roll manufacturing line, weighs 2 kg and produces 123 W of power. Ascent is constructing a 30-MW-capacity facility in Thornton, Colo., to make the solar material, which it plans to use in building-integrated photovoltaic products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter