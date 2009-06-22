BASF Strikes Deal On Trimethylolpropane

BASF is mothballing its trimethylolpropane (TMP) plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and entering a marketing and sales agreement with Fabbrica Adesivi Resine, an Italian producer of TMP. BASF says it wants to focus on supply from just one manufacturing site during the current difficult market situation. BASF opened the Ludwigshafen TMP plant early in the decade, claiming at the time that it had developed an improved manufacturing process. TMP is used in the production of polyurethanes, synthetic lubricants, and coatings. Rival German firm Lanxess recently announced that it is acquiring a Chinese TMP manufacturer.
