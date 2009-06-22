CSB Accident Video Stresses Preparedness

Training, communication, and community planning are key when responding to and controlling the impact of chemical plant accidents, says a new 20-minute video prepared by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). The video analyzes the actions of employees, firefighters, ambulance drivers, and others when responding to a half-dozen chemical accidents that were investigated by the board. Using animation, news film footage, and interviews with mayors, firefighters, emergency planners, and others, the video presents a riveting view of what went wrong when chemicals caught fire and exploded. Those chemicals were stored at a wide range of facilities from factories to convenience stores, tank farms, and hazardous waste facilities. The video offers a step-by-step guide for how communities and responders can better prepare for chemical accidents. The emergency response video is free, and in the first week after its release, CSB received 2,000 requests for it. It can be seen at www.csb.gov/videoroom/detail.aspx?VID=29.
