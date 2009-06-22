More Chemicals For California's Prop 65

The California EPA's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment has proposed listing 30 more substances under the state's Proposition 65. Developmental or reproductive concerns are the reasons for listing 19 chemicals, including the gasoline additive tert-amyl methyl ether, the pesticide carbaryl, and n-butyl glycidyl ether, which is used in epoxy resins. The agency also proposed listing 11 substances because of concern that they could cause cancer. These include widely used chlorophenoxy herbicides, styrene, and marine diesel fuel. The listing could lead to new labeling requirements on products that contain these substances. The proposal comes in response to an April determination by a California court that the state's EPA must list under Proposition 65 any chemicals that are subject to workplace warning requirements because of potential cancer or reproductive risks. All 30 of the substances in the proposal are subject to workplace safety regulations.
