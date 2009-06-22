Dow Partners With Saudi University

Dow Chemical has entered a strategic relationship with the soon-to-be-opened King Abdullah University of Science & Technology, in Saudi Arabia. Dow plans to establish a multi-million-dollar joint research program with the graduate-level research university initially aimed at developing new catalytic routes for chemicals. Other areas of research at the university, which will open in September, could include carbon capture, enhanced oil recovery, water desalination, and solar energy. LyondellBasell Industries also has an agreement with the university to collaborate on catalysts for basic chemicals and fuels (C&EN, March 2, page 24).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter