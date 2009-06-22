Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Fluorescent Tag Takes The Wheel

Fluorescein study shows that presumed nonreactive labels can sometimes control the destination of bioconjugates

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 22, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Confocal microscope images reveal that ruthenium conjugates distribute differently in HeLa cells if they are unlabeled (top) or labeled with fluorescein (bottom).
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Confocal microscope images reveal that ruthenium conjugates distribute differently in HeLa cells if they are unlabeled (top) or labeled with fluorescein (bottom).

Scientists usually consider fluorescent labels on biomolecule delivery vehicles to be passengers along for the ride. But in some cases, those labels might actually be in the driver's seat. Caltech's Jacqueline K. Barton and Cindy A. Puckett have found that a ruthenium complex conjugated to the cell-penetrating peptide octaarginine displays different cellular uptake behavior when it is tagged with fluorescein (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja9025165). The ruthenium complex is itself fluorescent, so the researchers can see the conjugate with or without the dye. Without fluorescein, the ruthenium-octaarginine conjugate remains outside the cell nucleus, although at high concentrations the octaarginine begins guiding the conjugate into the nucleus. With fluorescein, the conjugate is guided more quickly into the nucleus, even at low concentrations. A conjugate formed from fluorescein and the ruthenium complex, without octaarginine to guide it, doesn't travel into the nucleus. "It's a reminder that we really do have to worry about whether the tail is wagging the dog and how you are perturbing the system when you attach fluorescent probes," Barton says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE