GSK Makes Pact With India's Dr. Reddy's

GlaxoSmithKline has formed an alliance with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories under which it will market some of the Indian company's products in emerging markets, except India. "This is another significant step forward in our strategy to grow and diversify GSK's business in emerging markets," says Abbas Hussain, GSK's president for emerging markets. GSK recently acquired a 16% stake in South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare. The deal with Dr. Reddy's provides more than 100 branded drugs to market in Africa, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter