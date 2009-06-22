Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Generics For Biologics

Federal Trade Commission favors earlier generic competition for protein drugs

by Glenn Hess
June 22, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it supports giving FDA explicit authority to approve generic versions of expensive biologic drugs as a way to lower consumers' health care costs.

In a lengthy report on the outlook for biologic drug competition, FTC says that "Follow-on biologics, if brought to market, could reduce the estimated $40.3 billion a year consumers spend on biologic drugs."

Unlike small-molecule medicines made by chemical synthesis, biologic drugs are proteins derived from living organisms and are among the most expensive and complicated on the market. Competing bills have been introduced in Congress to establish a regulatory pathway to bring lower cost generic biologics, also known as follow-on biologics or biosimilars, to market (C&EN, April 6, page 23).

Biotech firms such as Genentech and Amgen argue that, in order to recoup the cost of discovering and developing original biologic drugs, they need up to 14 years to market their medicines without competition from cheaper generic versions. The generics industry has proposed letting companies duplicate biologics after five years.

FTC appears to favor the shorter period, saying the 12 to 14 years of exclusive marketing sought by the makers of brand-name biologics is "too long to promote innovation," partly because "they likely will retain substantial market share" even after competition begins.

The Biotechnology Industry Organization says FTC's "fundamentally flawed" conclusions greatly minimize the impact on innovation that would occur if generics manufacturers were able to "take a free ride off the massive R&D investment made by the initial innovators."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. appeals court maintains six-month notice for generic-like biological drugs
‘Pay For Delay’ Drug Deals Decline
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Critics Target Patent Deals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE