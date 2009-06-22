Thank you for Lisa M. Jarvis' excellent and comprehensive article on small-molecule drugs that are being developed to treat multiple sclerosis (C&EN, April 6, page 10). I have a relative with MS, and I work in the biopharmaceutical field, so I try to follow drug developments related to the disease. This article is the best I've seen, and it shows how much progress is being made. I hope it's an inspiration to my relative and all the other people suffering from MS.
Barry Juran
Philadelphia
.
