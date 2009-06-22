Huntsman Fights And Cooperates In India

A court in Mumbai has granted Huntsman Corp. an injunction against a local reactive dye maker that the U.S. firm accuses of patent infringement. According to Huntsman, a black dye produced and sold throughout Asia by Kiri Dyes & Chemicals violates a patent Huntsman filed in India in 2008. Separately, Huntsman will outsource production of amines, glycol ethers, and nonionic surfactants in India to Mumbai-based Laffans Petrochemicals. Huntsman will provide manufacturing expertise to Laffans and will continue to sell the products.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter