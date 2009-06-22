Lonza Gets Elusys And Land In India

Lonza will use its gene expression technology to produce Anthim, a monoclonal antibody targeting anthrax infections, for Elusys Therapeutics. Under the agreement, Lonza will provide process development services and manufacturing capacity for the late-stage product. Elusys has been awarded $34 million in NIH and Defense Department grants, and FDA has given fast-track and orphan drug status to Anthim. Meanwhile, a government agency in India has provisionally allotted 30 acres of land to Lonza in the Genome Valley biotech park near Hyderabad. Lonza is negotiating a final agreement that will allow it to lease or buy the land for R&D and manufacturing facilities
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter