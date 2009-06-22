NIST Fellowships

NIST is using $20 million from its American Reinvestment & Recovery Act funds to establish 100 research fellowships. The Department of Commerce agency says it is seeking proposals from universities, nonprofits, or local governments to partner with NIST for up to five grants to develop and manage the new measurement science and engineering fellowship program. The grant awardees will offer paid fellowships on a competitive basis to qualified undergraduates, graduate students, and postdocs from U.S. universities and provide research opportunities for scientists and engineers in the public and private sectors. "This fellowship program will create jobs and promote long-term investments in the nation's science infrastructure, which is important for future economic prosperity," NIST Deputy Director Patrick Gallagher said in a statement.
