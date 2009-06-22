R&D Collaboration Targets Alzheimer's

Boehringer Ingelheim will collaborate with Vitae Pharmaceuticals, a small-molecule drug discovery firm based in Fort Washington, Pa., on the R&D of beta-secretase inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Under the agreement, Vitae will receive cash payments, an equity investment, and research funding totaling $42 million. The firm also will be eligible to receive $200 million in future milestone payments plus other milestone and royalty payments. In 2007, Vitae received $36.5 million in payments from BI in a collaboration aimed at diabetes and other diseases related to metabolic syndrome.
