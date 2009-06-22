Watson Buying Arrow In Generics Deal

Watson Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire privately held Arrow Group for $1.75 billion in cash and stock. The resulting generic drug company will have more than $3 billion in annual sales. According to Watson, Arrow's sales last year were $647 million and included more than 100 molecules in 20 countries. Arrow has U.S. rights to launch the authorized generic version of Lipitor in November 2011. It also owns 36% of Eden Biodesign, a biopharmaceutical firm that Watson says will provide a foundation for future generic biologics.
