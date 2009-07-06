Amyris Opens Brazil Facility

Amyris Biotechnologies has opened a renewable-products demonstration facility in Brazil. Located in Campinas, the facility will help validate the firm’s biotech processes for the conversion of sugarcane into a range of renewable fuels, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The six-year-old firm counts among its investors leading “cleantech” venture capital firms such as Khosla Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
