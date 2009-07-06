Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 6, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 27

For the chemical industry, 2008 started strong, but recession dragged it down

Volume 87 | Issue 27
Business

Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry

For the chemical industry, 2008 started strong, but recession dragged it down

Chemicals From The Garden

Advances in biomass chemistry transform plant matter to valuable products

Food Safety Bill Advances

Legislation calls for more laboratory testing and a reevaluation of bisphenol A in food packaging

  • Business

    Safe Havens

    Custom chemical producers at Chemspec showcase pharma and agchem in a down year

  • Environment

    Climate Info, Please

    Newly passed bill would create federal service to provide forecasts to businesses, states, localities

  • Business

    In Their Backyard

    Leading Chinese producers of pharmaceutical ingredients see opportunities in home market

Science Concentrates

Environment

Carbon Dioxide Kept In Check

Land plants' impact on atmospheric CO2 cycling appears to have prevented CO2 levels from dropping too far — and global freezing

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

Sugar High ... Jinks

 

