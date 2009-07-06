Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry
For the chemical industry, 2008 started strong, but recession dragged it down
July 6, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 27
Legislation calls for more laboratory testing and a reevaluation of bisphenol A in food packaging
Custom chemical producers at Chemspec showcase pharma and agchem in a down year
Newly passed bill would create federal service to provide forecasts to businesses, states, localities
Leading Chinese producers of pharmaceutical ingredients see opportunities in home market
Land plants' impact on atmospheric CO2 cycling appears to have prevented CO2 levels from dropping too far — and global freezing