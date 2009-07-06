Dow Makes Ethylene Cuts

Dow Chemical intends to save some $100 million annually by closing ethylene and derivatives units in Louisiana. The company is closing an ethylene cracker and an ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol plant in Hahnville, La., as well as ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride plants in Plaquemine, La. “We continue to take quick and aggressive action to right-size our manufacturing footprint,” Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris says. The moves are in addition to the $1.3 billion in cost savings and the elimination of 2,500 positions as part of its integration with Rohm and Haas, which Dow purchased in April. The company says these closures, plus earlier shutdowns of hydrocarbon rubber, polyethylene, styrene, and chlorinated polyethylene plants on the Gulf Coast, eliminated about 30% of its ethylene demand in the region.
