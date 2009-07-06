Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry

For the chemical industry, 2008 started strong, but recession dragged it down

by C&EN Staff Members
July 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
Credit: BASF

It will be a long time before the world's chemical company employees forget the roller-coaster ride that was 2008. The industry had a promising start, but it couldn't avoid the economic devastation that spread to almost every corner of the globe. Indeed, many of the total figures for 2008 recorded in Facts & Figures do not yet reflect the full force of the current recession.

The year started on a high note. Strong demand for the industry's products, especially in emerging markets, made up for rising energy costs. By the end of the first quarter, however, flat sales volumes and concerns about the effects of the emerging financial crisis suggested tough times ahead.

The economic slowdown was first evident in Europe, where many chemical firms reported stalled growth in their first-quarter earnings. In the U.S., lower earnings began to appear in the second quarter, as companies continued the race to raise prices to reflect their costs.

For U.S. chemical makers, the story changed dramatically in September, when Hurricanes Gustav and Ike blew in to the Gulf Coast, shutting down production for months. It wasn't long before the natural disaster of the third quarter was outdone by the man-made economic collapse.

In the fall and winter of 2008, the economic downturn made companies allergic to inventory, and chemical production dropped significantly. But the forces of globalization did not slow, and international trade for the year actually increased.

Even so, the chemical industry continued to plan for a brighter future last year, increasing both capital and R&D spending compared with 2007. But many of the effects of the recession on company spending and employment will likely appear in 2009; firms released a flurry of cost-cutting announcements in December and January.

C&EN Staff Members who collected industry data from the major chemical-producing countries and regions are Assistant Managing Editor Michael McCoy, Senior Correspondent Marc S. Reisch, Senior Editor Alexander H. Tullo (all three in C&EN's Northeast News Bureau), and Senior Correspondent Jean-FranÇois Tremblay (Hong Kong). Senior Editor Melody Voith (Washington, D.C.) also collected data and coordinated the work.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

No German chemical industry recovery expected until 2022
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For Hire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
It’s Still A Struggle

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE