Green Solutions At The British Embassy

A large and enthusiastic crowd heard about environmentally friendly solutions to some of the planet's biggest challenges at a meeting of the Royal Society of Chemistry at the British Embassy, in Washington, D.C., on June 6. Robert Peoples, director of the ACS Green Chemistry Institute, discussed "Big Challenges, Big Green Chemistry Solutions."
Attendees heard about a sustainability tsunami—the "going green" wave that is sweeping the globe. Peoples discussed the increasing demands for limited resources and how green chemistry holds the key to a sustainable path forward. He also discussed the huge amount of waste produced each year in the most developed countries and the extraordinary growth taking place in other countries.
Les McQuire, master of ceremonies for the evening and secretary of the Royal Society of Chemistry in the U.S., noted that "as scientists, we understand all the potential impacts of development including the tremendous benefits it brings. Environmental sensitivity, or 'green solutions,' are, and will be, increasingly integrated into all of society's activities.
The U.S. section of the Royal Society of Chemistry holds several meetings each year; more information can be found at rsc-usa.org.
DUES INCREASE ACS membership dues are slated to increase from $140 to $145 in 2010, consistent with council action this spring in Salt Lake City (C&EN, April 27, page 41).
