Synthesis

JACS Journal Club Launches

by Linda R. Raber
July 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 27
In response to the feedback on the JACS Beta website and after discussions with the chemistry community at recent conferences, ACS Publications is launching the JACS Journal Club. Everyone—students, postdocs, faculty, and other chemistry enthusiasts—are invited to the club to ask questions and comment on the research being discussed.

The JACS Beta website is the testing ground for developing new features and functionality for the Journal of the American Chemical Society. JACS Beta presents, encourages, and facilitates novel innovations and approaches to the presentation of chemical and related research to further communication and understanding as emerging fields and disciplines blend at the interfaces of chemistry, biology, and beyond. Go to pubs.acs.org/JACSbeta to get started.

Other recently launched features on the JACS Beta site include JACS Select #5: "Chemistry at the Nano-Bio Interface" with guest editors Thomas E. Mallouk and Peidong Yang; JACS Mobile Projects; ACS Publications Search Widget/Gadget; JACS on Facebook; and JACS on Twitter.

DUES INCREASE ACS membership dues are slated to increase from $140 to $145 in 2010, consistent with council action this spring in Salt Lake City (C&EN, April 27, page 41).

Linda R. Raber compiled this week's section. ACS News items may be sent to l_raber@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

