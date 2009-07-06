Lanxess Delays Butyl Rubber Plant

Lanxess is delaying the construction of a butyl rubber plant in Singapore by two years. The plant, which would be Lanxess’ largest investment since its 2005 spin-off from Bayer, is slated to cost about $560 million and have 100,000 metric tons of annual capacity. Lanxess was planning to complete it by 2012, but because of the economic downturn, the company will not open the plant until 2014, at the earliest. The company had already delayed groundbreaking for the facility by about nine months.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter