Mylan Joins With Biocon In Biogenerics

by Ann M. Thayer
July 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 27
Generic drug company Mylan will share costs and work with the Indian biotechnology firm Biocon to develop, make, and sell generic biologic compounds for the global market. Mylan will have exclusive commercial rights in most of the developed world but will split profits with Biocon. In other markets, the companies will share commercial rights. “Generic biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies, are expected to become the next great bolus of growth in the generic pharmaceutical industry,” Mylan CEO Robert J. Coury says.

