Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

A Nobel Gathering

Laureates of most prestigious chemistry prize interact with students, discuss chemical solutions to energy crisis

by Sarah Everts
July 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

TALKING SHOP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sarah Everts/C&EN
Richard Ernst, the 1991 Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner, chats with student delegates.
Credit: Sarah Everts/C&EN
Richard Ernst, the 1991 Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner, chats with student delegates.

About 580 chemistry graduate students and postdocs from 67 countries are mingling this week with 23 Nobel Laureates on the picturesque island of Lindau, in Germany's Lake Constance.

The annual conference has been bringing together Nobel Laureates and young scientists since 1951. It is an opportunity for students to listen to lectures by Nobel Laureates and to chat with the prize winners in small groups.

This year, the conference convenes chemistry laureates, and there are two laureate panels: one deliberating the role chemistry can play in renewable energy, and another discussing global warming.

Attending the event is "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," says Faroha Liaqat, a chemistry graduate student at Quaid-i-Azam University, in Pakistan. At the Lindau conference, Nobel Laureates feel "like rock stars," says Sir Harry Kroto, who won the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. "It's very stimulating to be here," 2007 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recipient Gerhard Ertl says. "The students are so bright and open-minded."

Besides talking chemistry with the Nobel Laureates, students discover that "Nobel Prize winners are normal people," says Britni J. Ratliff, a chemistry graduate student at the University of Chicago. Marissa Saunders, a chemistry graduate student at the University of Utah, says she feels encouraged by a chat with Ertl, who told students to stay strong when failure comes because it is an inevitable part of research. "It was good to hear that from a Nobel Laureate," Saunders adds.

The students who attend the Lindau conference go through a nomination and selection process in their home countries.

The late Swedish Count Lennart Bernadotte initiated the annual meeting, which aims "to inspire, educate, and connect," his daughter, Countess Bettina Bernadotte, who now presides over the conference, said at the opening ceremony on June 28. To address the great challenges of our time, "we need knowledge, inspiration, and intellectual debate that transcends boundaries of discipline, of culture, or of geography," she told delegates. "We want you to use Lindau to make these connections."

This year's conference attracted more than just students and scientific celebrities. The president of the European Parliament, José Manuel Barroso, as well as Thailand's Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, attended the conference's opening ceremonies.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
LEADS Conference to bring together young researchers and top chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS strengthens ties in the Middle East
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel Laureates Unveil Secrets Of Scientific Success

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE