by Linda R. Raber
July 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 27
California Institute of Technology chemistry professor and Nobel Laureate Ahmed H. Zewail will serve as president of the 44th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO), to be held at the University of Maryland, College Park, in July 2012. Zewail is shown (from left) with University of Pennsylvania chemistry professor Madeleine M. Joullié, ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs, and Temple University medicinal chemistry professor Magid Abou-Gharbia at the Chemical Heritage Foundation, where Zewail recently received the Othmer Gold Medal. Begun in 1968, IChO is a chemistry competition for high school students representing more than 70 countries. In 1992, the U.S. hosted the 24th IChO. "After 20 years, the U.S. is delighted to host this prestigious event again in 2012," says Arden P. Zipp, chair of the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Subcommittee. "Professor Zewail's international stature as a researcher and educator will add immeasurably to the prestige of this global event." As president, Zewail's duties include delivering remarks at the opening and closing ceremonies, presenting medals to winners during the closing ceremony, and signing official letters of invitation to participating countries.

DUES INCREASE ACS membership dues are slated to increase from $140 to $145 in 2010, consistent with council action this spring in Salt Lake City (C&EN, April 27, page 41).

Linda R. Raber compiled this week's section. ACS News items may be sent to l_raber@acs.org.

