Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Pfizer And Kalamazoo

July 6, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Pfizer did not "close down the old Upjohn site" in Kalamazoo, Mich. (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 26). Although it's true that Pfizer did significantly reduce, and eventually disband, its local human-health R&D group between 2003 and 2008, Kalamazoo County continues to host one of Pfizer's largest science-based operations in the world. The global headquarters for veterinary medicine R&D, the research and development arm of Pfizer Animal Health, is based in downtown Kalamazoo and on a 2,100-acre farm in nearby Richland Township.

Also, the adjoining cities of Kalamazoo and Portage are the home of Pfizer's largest manufacturing site anywhere, producing active ingredients and intermediates, sterile injectables, liquids, ointments, creams, surgical sponges, and alcohol-based medicines. Many hundreds of scientists and highly skilled technicians are among the 3,200 people Pfizer employs in Kalamazoo County today.

Pfizer played a major role in building Kalamazoo's biotech momentum. In 2003, Pfizer provided facilities, equipment, and contracts to three new start-ups formed by ex-Pfizer scientists, at a value of $30 million. It also donated millions of dollars' worth of scientific equipment to the effort through a local university and a statewide initiative called the Michigan Innovation Equipment Depot, which Pfizer helped create.

Rather than "close down" in Kalamazoo, Pfizer is an active player in the local biotech sector. For the community and for the patients who benefit worldwide, we're proud to have an important role in stoking this life sciences hot spot.

Rick Chambers
Director, Worldwide Communications, Pfizer
Kalamazoo, Mich.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE