Toray, Sinopec Form Solvent Venture

Toray Industries and Sinopec will set up a joint venture in China to make dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), a solvent used in the electronics, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical industries. The venture will spend about $21 million to build a 17,000-metric-ton per year plant in Cangzhou, in the northeast China province of Hebei. It will also take over a Sinopec plant that makes the DMSO raw material dimethyl sulfide. Toray says it is already the world’s largest producer of DMSO.
